SPARE NOTES: Chapelle Wins Second Straight Girls Bowling Title

GONZALES -- Archbishop Chapelle used three 200s in the opening game en route to easily capturing their second straight LHSAA girls state championship at Premier Lanes Wednesday.

Chapelle won 7-of-8 first game points as Alexandria Young had a 230, Addison Belle a 226 and Carolyne Hill a 225 to post a big first game of 1,113, opening up a massive advantage over the Gators as the top three average side of the lanes was a plus 189 pins.

Chapelle won the 2025 title over another East Ascension school, Dutchtown, 20-7, and the Chipmunks have now won three state championships (2021, 2025, 2026) and with only one senior in the lineup, will certainly be a favorite when next season rolls around.

Young, that lone senior in a lineup that features a freshman, a sophomore, two juniors and eighth grader Brynn Caire, was named the MVP of the match. She posted a 561 for the afternoon.

Chapelle equaled the biggest margin in a girls’ title match since 2023 when top seed Dutchtown defeated Denham Springs, 23-4.

St. Amant's Kaedyn Mumphrey had a couple wins for the Gators, rolling a 201 in the first game. Senior Brooke Hernandez had a 197 in game two.

Coach Darrin Cagnolatti of St. Amant, with the match basically out of reach after two games, trailing 13-3, put all his six seniors in the final game, allowing them to experience the championship atmosphere.

But St. Amant is young as well for next year with only two seniors in the lineup which included a freshman, sophomore and two juniors.

In the semifinal matches, Archbishop Chapelle was an 18-9 winner over Baton Rouge Saint Joseph’s Academy and St. Amant took down Albany, 21-6.

Belle led Chapelle in the semis with a 246-617 set while Taylor Bourdonnay had 210. For SJA, Ava Doucet for the second straight playoff match, topped 700 as she posted games of 246-217-239. Doucet is a UAB signee.

In the St. Amant win, Brooke Hernandez had 222 and Mumphrey 202. For Albany, Sam Houston signee Caroline Engeron of Albany had 634 with games of 230 and 224.

Thursday at Premier, the Division II boys’ semis finals will bowl first at 9:30 a.m. with No. 1 seed Episcopal of Baton Rouge at 14-0 against No. 5 seed Patrick Taylor and its all 200 average lineup. The other semifinals will have two-time defending champion, Archbishop Shaw (seeded third) meeting No. 7 Houma Christian.

The Division I semis will follow at 11:45 a.m. with No. 16 seed Dutchtown against No. 5 seed Archbishop Rummel while No. 6 seed East Ascension will meet No. 7 seed Brother Martin, a winner of eight state titles, including last year.

The Division II final match will be up first at 1:30 p.m. with the Division I final to follow in the tournament bay at 3:45 p.m.

The finals will be streamed on Crescent City Sports and the LHSAA Network.