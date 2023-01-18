Spanish Town parade paying tribute to Allie Rice as her murder remains unsolved

BATON ROUGE - Exactly one month from now, the streets of downtown Baton Rouge will be flooded with sea of pink when the Spanish Town parade rolls through Feb. 18.

“It’s when you can let your hair down, you can put on pink stockings and a dress even though you’re a guy you know? Just get crazy!" said Robert King, President of the Society for the Preservation of Langiappe in Louisiana (SPLL).

While the Krewe of Spanish Town is known for its irreverence, skewering of politicians and making fun of pop culture, this year organizers are adding a more serious note. At least one of the floats will feature a photo of murder victim Allie Rice along with information about the reward for turning in her killer.

“We have to keep this in the conversation. Because if you don’t, people will just forget about it and before you know it, it’s just… Allie who?" King said.

The idea came from Roxanne Leachman, who heads the Krewe of Bierbog. She says every year they honor loved ones who have passed away with photos of them on the float.

Leachman is close with a family member of Rice and has obtained permission from the family to feature Allie on their float.

Monday made four months since her murder.

"It’s been a hard time for them. They want answers, they want closure," King said.

Paul Rice, who is Allie's father, told WBRZ Wednesday afternoon they are hopeful it could lead to a sense of closure for their family.

"We are hoping that the continued exposure of Allie’s photo and the reward serve as a reminder of how important it is that we as a community need to speak up with information to help each other and not protect those that are out there doing harm.”

As one of Baton Rouge's biggest events, parade organizers hope sharing Allie's story will be seen by the right people.

“Hopefully somebody will call because it’s $50,000. Somebody’s gotta use that money for something. Let’s find them," Leachman said.

The Spanish Town parade rolls at noon on Feb. 18.