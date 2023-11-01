Space heater blamed for fire that destroyed 2 Baton Rouge homes Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - Investigators believe a space heater sparked a fire that destroyed two homes near downtown Baton Rouge.

Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were seen outside both homes on S 11th Street, just south of North Boulevard. Video showed huge flames erupting from at least one of the houses.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said Wednesday evening the fire was caused by a space heater that was left too close to combustible materials. Temperatures dipped into the 30s overnight thanks to a cold front.

Both homes are considered a total loss. From the two houses, five people were displaced but no one was hurt.