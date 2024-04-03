Southwest flight from New Orleans to Orlando lands in Tampa early after severe turbulence

Stephen M. Keller / Southwest

NEW ORLEANS - A Southwest flight out of New Orleans to Orlando had to land early Wednesday after severe turbulence.

Flight 4273, which left Armstrong International airport at 6:40 a.m., was diverted to Tampa following the move through severe turbulence, according to WWL-TV.

Southwest said that "the captain declared an emergency to deviate from the filed flight plan and requested that paramedics be available when the aircraft arrived."