Southwest flight from New Orleans to Orlando lands in Tampa early after severe turbulence

By: WBRZ Staff
NEW ORLEANS - A Southwest flight out of New Orleans to Orlando had to land early Wednesday after severe turbulence.

Flight 4273, which left Armstrong International airport at 6:40 a.m., was diverted to Tampa following the move through severe turbulence, according to WWL-TV.

Southwest said that "the captain declared an emergency to deviate from the filed flight plan and requested that paramedics be available when the aircraft arrived."

The condition of the flight attendent and the customer is currently unavailable. They were taken to a Tampa Bay area medical facility. 

