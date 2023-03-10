63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern women's basketball upsets No. 1 Jackson State 65-64, will advance to SWAC Championship

1 hour 37 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, March 10 2023 Mar 10, 2023 March 10, 2023 9:53 PM March 10, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Southern University women's basketball came out on top against No. 1 Jackson State University, 65-64, with a buzzer beater by Aleighyah Fontenot.

Check back here for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days