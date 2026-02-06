45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama State for second straight SWAC loss

4 hours 36 minutes 55 seconds ago Thursday, February 05 2026 Feb 5, 2026 February 05, 2026 10:48 PM February 05, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - Southern women's basketball has now lost back-to-back SWAC games as they fall to Alabama State 61-57 Thursday night.

The Hornets led for more than 50% of the game, but Southern kept it close.

The Jags were led by Jocelyn Tate who came off the bench to score 12 points and grab 9 rebounds in 21 minutes of work.

Southern shot the ball 35% from the field and from the three-point line. They out-rebounded the Hornets 42-34.

Trending News

The Jags fall to 11-10 on the season and 7-3 in SWAC play. They are back in action at home on Saturday when they face Alabama A&M at 2:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days