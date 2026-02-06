Southern women's basketball falls to Alabama State for second straight SWAC loss

BATON ROUGE - Southern women's basketball has now lost back-to-back SWAC games as they fall to Alabama State 61-57 Thursday night.

The Hornets led for more than 50% of the game, but Southern kept it close.

The Jags were led by Jocelyn Tate who came off the bench to score 12 points and grab 9 rebounds in 21 minutes of work.

Southern shot the ball 35% from the field and from the three-point line. They out-rebounded the Hornets 42-34.

The Jags fall to 11-10 on the season and 7-3 in SWAC play. They are back in action at home on Saturday when they face Alabama A&M at 2:30 p.m.