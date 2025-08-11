Latest Weather Blog
Southern University welcomes incoming freshmen onto The Bluff during move-in day
BATON ROUGE — WBRZ's 2une In was live on The Bluff as Southern University students moved onto campus Monday morning.
Hundreds of new Jaguars moved onto campus ahead of the start of classes on Aug. 18.
"I look forward to seeing those freshmen when they first get in. And then Friday, we're gonna have a pinning ceremony for them, and then they know that they're ready to start college," Southern Chancellor John Pierre told 2une In's Mia Monet.
Helping the students along the way as they transition to life on The Bluff is the Southern University Alumni Federation.
"We want to be here because we remember what it was like when we came, me some 30-something years ago," Executive Director Darrin Dixon said. "We want them to feel as welcome as we did when we came, when we were here."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville Parish students return to the classroom with new programs, increased security
-
Amtrak offering bus service connecting Baton Rouge to New Orleans-Mobile route along...
-
Southern University welcomes incoming freshman onto The Bluff during move-in day
-
Pecue Lane closed between Highland, Perkins as St. George Fire puts out...
-
Russia and Ukraine hold fast to their demands ahead of a planned...
Sports Video
-
Watson returns to LSU with Banana Ball World Tour
-
Southern scrimmages on new turf
-
Saints hold practice in California ahead of first preseason game
-
LSU offense looks to make jump in Sloan's second year as coordinator
-
WATCH: LSU head coach Brian Kelly gives update on Garrett Nussmeier's rumored...