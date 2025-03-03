65°
Southern University says shooting suspect identified, has not released name
BATON ROUGE - Southern University officials have identified a person of interest in the investigation into an on-campus shooting that happened Sunday.
The shooting happened Sunday night and left one person injured. The person pictured above is a person of interest in the investigation. School officials said the person had been identified but did not release their name.
The campus was placed into lockdown Sunday night but it has since been lifted.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact SUPD at (225) 771-2770.
