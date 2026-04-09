Southern University's Human Jukebox gets special screening of Michael Jackson biopic in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Members of Southern University's Human Jukebox attended a special screening of the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic called "Michael."

Many of them showed up with their families at the AMC Theatre near the Mall of Louisiana this evening. They came dressed in outfits inspired by the King of Pop and took pictures doing his signature toe stand.

The event recognizes the marching band for their performance of Jackson's hit song "Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough," which was used for the film's promotion.

"I don't think there's enough thank yous in the world," a band member said. "From performing on different stages, different lights is really a blessing. I'll just say thank you and I love each and everybody, everyone in this band program from the director to all the sponsors to the students."

The movie opens in theaters April 24.