Southern University's esports program makes history as first HBCU team to win Division II national title

BATON ROUGE - Wednesday night, Southern University's esports team crossed a major milestone.

The Jaguars became the first HBCU to win a Division II title in collegiate esports after claiming the Eastern College Athletic Conference EA Sports College Football National Championship.

SU's team took on Bellarmine University at the E-Sports Innovation Lab on campus.

Coby Robinson, a sophomore computer science major known as "K1ngC0by," secured the title in a best-of-five championship series against Bellarmine University. Robinson won the championship series 3-2 with a 38-29 victory in the deciding Game 5, where he played as Texas against his opponent, who played as Oregon.

"To see myself continuing to dominate and make history shows that I belong and that my dream is within reach," Robinson said.

E-Sports Director Christopher Turner said the game strategy is not far from what would happen in a regular practice.

"Everything that traditional football does, we do, too. So, watching film, coming up with plays, knowing your opponent, watching film of your opponent. We do that as well.

The Jaguars are still looking for more members for the team and are hosting online tryouts the second week of May.