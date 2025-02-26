Southern University receives $40 million STEM grant from National Science Foundation

BATON ROUGE — Southern University was given a $40 million grant designed to strengthen its STEM programs by the National Science Foundation, making the school the first HBCU to receive this award.

The project will allow the university, one of over 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the nation, to collaborate with LSU, Louisiana Tech University and The University of New Orleans on research resources, facilities and opportunities.

The four-year initiative will be supported and led by the Louisiana Board of Regents and aims to provide opportunities for both K-12 and college students.

Officials said this program will focus on increasing student success across the state.

“The Southern University College of Sciences and Engineering is proudly partnering with other STEM institutions around the state to build a framework that will support sustainable pathways for students to capitalize. The possibilities are limitless," Dean of the College of Science and Engineering Lealon Martin said.