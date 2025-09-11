Southern University places campus on lockdown after receiving potential threat to campus security

BATON ROUGE — Southern University placed its campus on lockdown Thursday after receiving a potential threat to campus security.

"The lockdown applies to the entire Baton Rouge landmass, which also includes Southern University Law Center, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, and Southern University Laboratory School," a spokesperson said.

The university asks anyone on campus to shelter in place until further notice.

Three other HBCUs across the country — Hampton University, Alabama State University and Virginia State University — also received threats to their campuses.