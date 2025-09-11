87°
Southern University places campus on lockdown after receiving potential threat to campus security

34 minutes 59 seconds ago Thursday, September 11 2025 Sep 11, 2025 September 11, 2025 11:07 AM September 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Southern University placed its campus on lockdown Thursday after receiving a potential threat to campus security.

"The lockdown applies to the entire Baton Rouge landmass, which also includes Southern University Law Center, Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, and Southern University Laboratory School," a spokesperson said. 

The university asks anyone on campus to shelter in place until further notice.

Three other HBCUs across the country — Hampton University, Alabama State University and Virginia State University — also received threats to their campuses. 

