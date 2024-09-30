Southern University nursing school hosts suicide prevention walk

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's School of Nursing hosted an event Sunday to provide resources for suicide prevention and have conversations about the importance of being there for those who struggle with mental health.

The event was titled 'Come Out of the Darkness, Step into the Light.' Hosts took time to honor loved ones they've lost to suicide. Guests also had a choice to either participate in a three-mile run or a one-mile walk.

"We need to have those resources out there and people to have those uncomfortable conversations, so when the time comes when you feel like it's too much to handle, you can reach out to somebody," special events coordinator for Southern's School of Nursing Da'on Acosta said.

Faculty advisor Rosalynn Thyssen lost her son to suicide more than four years ago. Her advice to parents of children who struggle with mental health is to take the initiative to have difficult conversations with them.

"It's a scary conversation to have. But I would rather have an uncomfortable conversation than to watch another young person die. The biggest thing is just to ask how are you feeling today. And then just sit there, put your phones down, be present in that moment," she said.

Southern University student Ta'cardrick Alexander shared the story of how he almost took his own life. He says realizing that he'll be leaving his siblings behind is what stopped him and made him want to seek help.

"Don't try to just hold it in to where no one knows what's going on with you. Just try to be emotionally available. Muster up the courage to talk to someone," he said.

And hosts also stress the importance of being educated on the subject.

"There's different ways and outreaches that we can participate in and get the support that we need. Because there is support all around this world, we just have to find it," Acosta said.