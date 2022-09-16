Southern University kicks students out of dorm over brawl, may change campus visitation policy

BATON ROUGE - Multiple students were kicked out of a dorm on Southern University's campus after a massive crowd watched two women get into a brawl outside the building.

The video shows the two women throwing punches and rolling around on the ground as onlookers gathered in a circle. The fight went on for nearly a minute with no one stepping in to break it up.

Warning: Video may contain explicit language

A Southern University spokesperson said, along with individual discipline for those involved, the college is considering limiting visitation at student housing.

Read the statement from the university below:

"The Southern University Administration is aware of an on-campus altercation that occurred Tuesday night. Southern University does not condone violence in any form. SUPD and Administration are investigating so we can hold the appropriate individuals responsible and prevent this from happening again while ensuring that all parties involved are afforded the proper due process.

Students who were identified as being involved in the altercation were immediately ordered to vacate their on-campus housing. The Administration is considering enacting a curfew and ending visitation across all student housing areas.

All students ultimately identified as being part of Tuesday’s violence in any way or having committed other violations of the Student Code of Conduct will be addressed in accordance with University policies and applicable laws."