Tangipahoa deputies: Suspects wanted, caused over $100,000 of damage from theft of former church

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying suspects connected to a large-scale theft from a vacant church property that has resulted in more than $100,000 in repair costs.

According to the sheriff's office, copper tubing, condensers and parts from multiple A/C units were taken from the former Harvest Church building in the 17000 block of north I-12 Service Rd..

The theft reportedly happened around 9 p.m. on April 25, when at least two individuals came onto the property. Surveillance video captured both suspects on foot.

One suspect was seen wearing what appears to be a light shirt with a design on the front, jeans and light tennis shoes. The second suspect appears to be wearing a light shirt with a horizontal striped design on the front and back, jeans and dark shoes.

Both suspects appear to have dark hair and stand between 5'8" and 5'11". A vehicle resembling a light gold or pewter Nissan sedan is also believed to be connected to the theft.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says the cost of repairs and replacement parts currently exceeds $100,000. The theft was discovered earlier this week.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker encouraged anyone with information about the suspects or their whereabouts to contact the TPSO Criminal Investigations Division at 985-902-2088.