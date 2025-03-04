Southern University issues statement, opening hazing investigation into Caleb Wilson's death

BATON ROUGE - Southern University officials are opening a hazing investigation into Caleb Wilson's death after the student died off-campus Thursday.

WBRZ previously reported that Wilson was brought to a hospital unresponsive after an incident at North Sherwood Forest Community Park.

Sources told WBRZ Wilson was with members from the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. The university paused student organization pledging.

Tuesday morning, the university said Wilson's death prompted a hazing investigation into the fraternity involved. Officials were conducting an internal investigation and said they support punishment to the fullest extent for anyone committing an act of violence that impedes a student from succeeding at the university.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is leading the ongoing investigation.