Southern University investigating widespread hazing allegations, including 'being tortured'

Southern University is investigating several on-campus hazing allegations spanning from August 2019 to March 2021 that included "gang-like" activity, physical injury and whippings with a wet towel, among others. These allegations led to a series of sanctions and suspensions.

Southern University Marching Band

The SU Marching Band had three hazing reports filed against it in August 2019. Allegations from an Aug. 28 report said that hazing incidents included "foul language," "harassment, bullying and intimidation."

Two anonymous callers made reports on Aug. 29. According to Southern University police, one caller said she was a parent whose son was hazed by a marching band section leader. The section leader allegedly made students keep their eyes closed while "hitting them with a wet towel behind their necks." Her son feared retaliation if he reported it and was thinking of quitting the band.

The second caller said students were "being tortured" in the SU band and athletic department. Students allegedly had their arms twisted, necks grabbed and were whipped with wet towels.

Kappa Alpha Psi

A hazing report filed on Jan. 28, 2020 alleged that a concerned parent emailed the SU Office of Student Leadership and Engagement, saying his son was hit with paddles and canes and forced to send money to fraternity members via Cash App.

On March 12, 2020, Southern University issued the fraternity a cease and desist letter, suspending frat activity on campus.

The cease and desist was temporarily lifted on June 13, 2020 and more members were initiated into the frat.

On Aug. 14, 2020, the fraternity was placed on disciplinary probation following an investigation of hazing allegations. Kappa Alpha Psi's membership intake was revoked until Spring 2022.

Following an appeal made by the fraternity, sanctions were modified on Sept. 24, 2020. The fraternity was allowed to recruit members in Fall 2021 and participate in Greek Life, among other lifted sanctions.

Alpha Kappa Alpha

On March 15, 2021 the SU Divison of Student Affairs received an email alleging that students were hazed after initiation and had been for years. The email also reported hazing of prospective members.

The University issued a cease and desist letter to the sorority on March 16, 2021.

Alpha Phi Alpha

On March 23, 2021 a hazing report said a student was injured, and that the injury was believed to be linked with physical hazing from members of the fraternity.

The fraternity was issued a cease and desist letter on March 24, 2021 and was suspended March 26 for violations including pre-hazing and "unauthorized contact with prospective candidates.”

The fraternity was banned from campus until Fall 2023, "without an option to petition for Spring 2024 Membership Intake.”