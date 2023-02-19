Southern University holding donation drive for victims of Turkey earthquakes

Photo: CNN

BATON ROUGE - Just two weeks ago, Turkey was left devastated by two major earthquakes that killed 46,000 and left thousands of people homeless.

But, help is pouring in from around the world—including right here in Baton Rouge.

"We're in Louisiana. We know how nature affects the human kind, we feel the same thing that our brothers and sisters now are feeling," Southern University professor and Turkey native Dr. Osman Kandara said. "It doesn't eliminate if my family is affected or not. Fifteen million people have been affected, those are all a part of the family."

The university is holding a donation drive for victims and collecting supplies like tents, sleeping bags and blankets to be sent over seas later this week.

"We feel happy that there's something that we can do. I know whatever we can do is not enough, but at least there is something that we could do. And honestly, everyone at Southern University, from the Chancellor to the Chairs, from the Deans to the faculty's, everyone, they stood up to help and showed their sincere concerns," Dr. Kandara said.

You can drop off those donations on Southern University's campus on the second floor of the J.S. Clark Administration Annex building.

The last day to donate is Thursday, Feb. 23, and the supplies will be brought to Turkey on Friday.