Southern University creates official varsity esports team

Tuesday, September 22 2020
Source: WBRZ News
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - Southern University is creating an official varsity esports team, joining more than 300 colleges and universities to compete nationally in the rapidly growing digital sport.

The Southern University esports program has plans to join esports organizations, which include the SWAC, HBCU Esports, Tespa, National Association of Collegiate Esports, and Collegiate Star League. Students will have the opportunity to compete online against other universities. 

Southern named Christopher Turner the program's general manager and head coach.  Turner currently serves as the Southern University Laboratory School esports general manager and head coach. He has recently received a national championship through the development of its Esports Program. 

Esports is short for "electronic sports" and is defined as competitive multiplayer video gaming. Spring season competition will be in NBA 2K21, Call of Duty, and Fortnite. Titles being considered for the fall are Rocket League, Super Smash Bros., Madden NFL, and FIFA. 

