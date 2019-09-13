93°
Southern University cheerleaders walk away from fiery crash Thursday night

Friday, September 13 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Facebook

BATON ROUGE - A group of cheerleaders from Southern University survived an accident in the capital area Thursday night.

Photos shared on social media showed a car completely engulfed in flames.  A university spokesperson confirmed the incident Friday afternoon, saying no one was seriously hurt.

No other details about the accident were immediately available. 

