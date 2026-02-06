43°
Southern University celebrates Black History Month with Tiny Desk Concert

1 hour 48 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, February 05 2026 Feb 5, 2026 February 05, 2026 11:03 PM February 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University also celebrating 100 years of Black History Month with their own Tiny Desk Concert.

Musician Eric Whitfield performed at tonight's session at the John B. Cade Library.

Organizers say they were inspired by NPR's version of the series that's featured well-known artists since 2008.

