89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern University cancels classes due to power outage

2 hours 55 minutes 34 seconds ago Monday, October 06 2025 Oct 6, 2025 October 06, 2025 1:28 PM October 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Southern University closed for the rest of the day on Monday afternoon due to a power outage.

The university said all classes and activities around the campus were cancelled. 

Trending News

It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days