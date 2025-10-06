89°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern University cancels classes due to power outage
BATON ROUGE - Southern University closed for the rest of the day on Monday afternoon due to a power outage.
The university said all classes and activities around the campus were cancelled.
Trending News
It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
AG responds to Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus call for State Police investigation...
-
Several roads in Livingston Parish are flooded after Monday morning's storms
-
West Baton Rouge Parish deputies searching for escaped inmate in Erwinville
-
Teen taken to hospital after being struck by car along Gardere Lane
-
2une In Previews: BREC hosting Boo at the Zoo, car show over...