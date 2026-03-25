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St. John deputies: Four arrested in LaPlace shooting death of Baton Rouge man
LAPLACE - Four people were arrested for murder and armed robbery after a Baton Rouge man was killed in LaPlace, deputies said.
According to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. near Williamsburg Drive and Bedford Drive.
Deputies arrived on the scene to find Jackie Dempsey of Baton Rouge suffering from a single gunshot wound in the driver's seat of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Cameron Harvey, 19, Bryson Jason, 17, 18-year-old JaJuan Jason, 18, and Roal Phillips, 19, were identified as suspects.
Bryson Jason and JaJuan Jason, who are cousins, were arrested in Jefferson Parish on Wednesday, March 18. Phillips was arrested Friday, March 20, in New Orleans and Harvey was arrested on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 in Jefferson Parish.
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All four were booked for second-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm.
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