Southern University Board votes to approve construction financing of new 502-bed dorm hall

BATON ROUGE — During its Thursday meeting, the Southern University Board of Supervisors' finance committee voted to pass a resolution approving a student housing facility that could house more than 500 students once it is completed.

The resolution calling for a 502-bed facility passed unanimously.

WBRZ previously reported that the board voted in favor of granting preliminary approval for the construction of new student housing, but Thursday's vote marks the next step in expanding housing on the HBCU's campus.

A report from The Advocate earlier this week said that the proposed dormitory would feature four stories and on-site dining facilities. The report added that funding for the new $77 million dorm will come from private equity financing by the Southern University Foundation.

Southern hopes to complete the residence hall by fall 2027.