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Southern University board votes in favor of funding new housing on Baton Rouge campus

2 hours 58 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, April 07 2026 Apr 7, 2026 April 07, 2026 1:10 PM April 07, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Board of Supervisors voted to grant preliminary approval to fund more student housing at a special meeting on Tuesday. 

The financing for new housing at Southern University from the Southern University System Foundation and the Louisiana Public Facilities Authority was the only item voted on during the brief meeting. 

No members of the board objected to the housing item. 

Following the vote, results from a market analysis of Southern student housing and a build report comparing proposed dorms to comparable institutions were also presented to the board. 

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The full meeting can be viewed here. 

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