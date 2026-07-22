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BRPD arrests 20-year-old suspect in fatal Florida Boulevard apartment shooting
BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge Police have arrested a 20-year-old suspect in connection with a July 7 fatal shooting.
On Tuesday, police arrested Jordan Edwards on second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
Edwards is accused of murdering Qwaviez Hamilton at the Mirage Villa Apartments along Florida Boulevard
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