Southern University Ag Center hosts Spring Gardening Workshop

BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center hosted its annual spring garden workshop.

This year's theme was "Resilient Roots: Intentional Gardens and Farms." The workshop explored sustainable growing practices.

It included information on native plants, urban agriculture and hydroponic towers.

"Of course, coming out to learn is really wonderful, but also coming out and being in a room full of people who are like-minded plant enthusiasts, understand what it takes to grow a plant, how important it is to grow your own food," said Stephanie Elwood with SUAG. "It is very empowering and reminds us we're not doing it by ourselves."

The workshop concluded with a farm-to-table lunch featuring Louisiana-grown products.