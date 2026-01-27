47°
Southern University Ag Center hosting 4th Annual Boots and Bling Affair
BATON ROUGE - This weekend, Southern University's Ag Center will host its 4th annual Boots and Bling Affair.
Proceeds from the event go towards the Livestock program for the Livestock show. Entertainment will be Zydeco artist Chris Audoin.
The event, held at the F.G. Clark Activity Center, will be Saturday, Jan. 31, from 7 p.m. until midnight. General Admission tickets are $45.
