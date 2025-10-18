Southern loses homecoming game 24-3 to Prairie View, questions on coaching staff boil up

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Jaguars dropped their homecoming contest to Prairie View A&M 24-3 and the schools athletic director Roman Banks spoke after the game on the potential for a change in football leadership after the Jags fell to 0-3 in SWAC play.

"It's not just about losing your homecoming game. It's about how we've been playing each game when you start looking at an offensive perspective in the production," Banks told the media after the game.

Southern head football coach Terrence Graves has guided the Jaguars team to a 1-6 record this season that after making the SWAC Championship game a season ago.

Southern has struggled to score the ball in all of their games this year outside of their lone win on the season, a 34-29 road win over Mississippi Valley State.

Jags are 1-6, 0-3 in the SWAC this season under HC Terrence Graves pic.twitter.com/s71Kg3KtZV — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) October 19, 2025

"We're going to take Monday and evaluate the process. We have made some changes that we thought that will make us better, promoting coach (Fred) McNair to co-offensive coordinator, and I was hoping, you know, we can get some energy in the room. But it seemed to not be working," Banks said of the teams struggles.

Banks suggested after the game that there would be changes on Monday and intimated that it could be as high reaching as Graves or some other offensive assistants however he left the door open for the potential for Graves to remain on through the end of this season.

"You know, coaching is funny. You can have some success here and then not be so successful some places and so it's not that you're a bad coach. I want to raise that, okay, it's about the right person for Southern University, the right coaching staffing, and in our business, who can make your team winning? That's the bottom line. And so my job is to evaluate the process," Banks said of the potential for a change.

The game remained scoreless until the beginning of the second quarter, where the Panthers scored on a 15-yard rushing touchdown from Zachary native Connor Wisham.

Southern would trail 17-0 at half and the only points of the game came in the 3rd quarter with a Nathan Zimmer 36 yard field goal.

The Jaguar offense once again struggled to move the ball as Southern quarterback Anthony Strother is 12-for-21 passing with only 81 passing yards. Southern running back Trey Holly led the team in rushing with 99 yards on 21 attempts.

Southern will host Florida A&M on Saturday with a 4:00 p.m. kickoff in Mumford Stadium.