Southern trailing 17-3 versus Prairie View A&M heading into fourth quarter

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Jaguars are trailing the Prairie View A&M Panthers 17-0 after halftime.

The game remained scoreless until the beginning of the second quarter, where the Panthers scored on a 15-yard rushing touchdown; they would add 14 more points in the second quarter alone.

Southern cut the lead to 14 with a field goal in the third quarter.

Southern quarterback Anthony Strother is 9-for-14 passing attempts with 56 passing yards; running back Trey Holly leads the team in rushing with 88 yards on 19 attempts.