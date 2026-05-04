Southern softball is after a SWAC Championship after historic regular season

BATON ROUGE - Southern University softball made history by winning 32 games in the regular season. That is the most wins ever in the Jaguar program.

The success did not come overnight. When head coach Brittney Williams took over the program, she focused on rebuilding the culture and teaching her players lessons that go beyond the softball diamond.

"It wasn't so much about skill or things like that. It was really trying to teach them the mindset of winning. Our acronym, our motto is "mindset," and we just add a word in front of it, so this year is 'dominance mindset,'" Williams said.

Overtime, the wins kept building. A big reason for that is the bond this 2026 team has. Sophomore Laila Clark says that the Jags playing for each other is when they are playing their best.

"Our biggest strength is our energy. If our energy is not up, we're not a great team honestly. Once our energy is up and we're all on the same page, we're great," Clark said.

While the Jags won 30 games for just the third time in program history, set the record for most wins in a season and swept four-time SWAC Champions Prairie View A&M for the first time since 2011, the work isn't done.

Southern will now turn their attention to the SWAC Softball Tournament. They are looking to win the conference tournament for the first time since 2003. The championship also gets them an automatic bid in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Jags will face Bethune-Cookman on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Gulfport Sportsplex.