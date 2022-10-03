Southern's Jason Dumas earns SWAC Defensive Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has named Alabama A&M's Donovan Eaglin, Southern's Jason Dumas , Alabama State's Nathanial Eichner, and Florida A&M's Jeremy Moussa its SWAC Football Players of the Week for their impressive performances during games played this past week of competition.



After being limited for the start of the season, Dumas was a key contributor for Southern over the weekend in a 59-3 blowout win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The defensive tackle tallied five tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss to go along with 1.5 sacks. Dumas also tallied a quarterback hurry during the contest in which SU held UAPB to three total yards rushing on 20 attempts.