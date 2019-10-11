Southern's Human Jukebox to perform during Lakers halftime show in Los Angeles

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University band is taking on a different stage on the west coast.

An announcement from the Human Jukebox Twitter account confirmed the band will perform at the Staple Center in Los Angeles during the Lakers halftime show in December.

??Breaking News??



Your Human Jukebox will be the halftime entertainment during the @Lakers vs. @dallasmavs game on December 29, 2019 during our trip to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade. #Lakeshow #Jukebox #JukeShow pic.twitter.com/DpNtom0K9v — SU Human Jukebox (@SU_HumanJukebox) October 11, 2019

It's just one of two stops the band will make in Southern California. They're also slated to participate in the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena.