Southern's Human Jukebox pays tribute to Caleb Wilson during first home game's halftime show
BATON ROUGE — Southern University's Human Jukebox paid powerful tribute to one of its own over the weekend during Saturday's home opener halftime show.
The halftime show, which included a heartfelt rendition of "To God Be The Glory," honored the life and legacy of Caleb Wilson Jr., a SU marching band member who died earlier this year after an alleged fraternity hazing incident.
Wilson was a junior member of the band who played the trumpet before he died on Feb. 27.
