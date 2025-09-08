84°
Southern's Human Jukebox pays tribute to Caleb Wilson during first home game's halftime show

By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Southern University's Human Jukebox paid powerful tribute to one of its own over the weekend during Saturday's home opener halftime show. 

The halftime show, which included a heartfelt rendition of "To God Be The Glory," honored the life and legacy of Caleb Wilson Jr., a SU marching band member who died earlier this year after an alleged fraternity hazing incident.

Wilson was a junior member of the band who played the trumpet before he died on Feb. 27. 

