77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern's Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority under investigation

1 year 5 months 1 week ago Tuesday, March 30 2021 Mar 30, 2021 March 30, 2021 8:11 PM March 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - A Southern University sorority is under investigation following allegations of unsanctioned activities. 

The SU Office of Student Affairs received a complaint about the Beta Psi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha. According to a university spokesperson, the organization has been placed under cease and desist while an investigation takes place. 

This makes the third Greek Life organization to fall under pressure from officials in the month of March. Just last week, fraternities from LSU and SU were suspended due to allegations of wild partying and hazing. 

Trending News

The Southern University Office of Student Affairs could not provide any more information at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days