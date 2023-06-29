Southern right hander Nicholas Wilson named to USA Collegiate National Team

CARY, N.C. – USA Baseball today announced the 31-man Collegiate National Team roster that will represent Team USA in a pair of five-game series with Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12 at various venues across the Carolinas. The final squad was named after the completion of the 2023 Collegiate National Team Training Camp, a four-game intrasquad series played at the National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina.

“After the most talented and competitive Training Camp, the staff completed a grueling selection process to get to the final roster today,” said manager Larry Lee. “Our roster is full of extremely talented and capable baseball players, and we are focused on representing the United States well in international competition. We are looking forward to getting our series against Chinese Taipei started tomorrow night here in Cary.”

Southern right hander Nicholas Wilson was one of those chosen few selected to the final 31 man roster. As a junior, Wilson led the Jaguars in ERA (3.22), strikeouts (101) and innings pitched (86.2) and wins (6). He is one of three HBCU players to make the collegiate national team joining Xavier Meachem(RHP) from NC A&T and Omar Melendez (LHP) from Alabama State.

The 20th USA vs. Chinese Taipei International Friendship Series is set for June 30-July 4, with games at the National Training Complex, the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, and Segra Stadium in Fayetteville. The National Training Complex will host the opening three games of the 44th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series July 7-9, while games four and five of the series will be played at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark in Charleston, South Carolina, on July 11 and 12.

Team USA leads the series with Chinese Taipei 15-0-4 (Overall: 80-13-2). Against Japan, the stars and stripes lead the series 24-19 (Overall: 133-107-2), including a 21-1 (Overall: 87-33-2) series record in the United States. All time, the Collegiate National Team boasts a record of 135-32-2 in North Carolina dating back to 1987, including a 38-14-1 mark at the National Training Complex in Cary.

The full 2023 Collegiate National Team roster is as follows:

2023 Collegiate National Team Roster

(Name; Position; Hometown; School)