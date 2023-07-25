Latest Weather Blog
Southern picked to win SWAC West at Media Days
BIRMINGHAM - The Southern Jaguars were picked to finish atop the SWAC West in the coaches’ preseason selections at SWAC Media Day in Birmingham, Alabama on Tuesday morning.
Southern finished atop in first place in the SWAC West last season under then first-year head coach Eric Dooley. His Jaguar team would lose the SWAC Title game to Jackson St. last season.
The league’s 2023 Preseason All-SWAC teams were also announced, and no Southern Jaguar made the first team on offense.
Florida A&M’s Jeremy Moussa was named Preseason Offensive Player of the Year while Grambling State’s Sundiata Anderson was tabbed Preseason Defensive Player of the Year.
In addition to the preseason rankings and awards, the SWAC also announced a number of games that will be broadcast on the ESPN+ platform this season and Southern has five games scheduled to appear on the network along with the Bayou Classic on national television.
Southern starts their season on September 2 at Alabama St. which is scheduled to be broadcast on ESPN+
SWAC East
- Florida A&M- 116 points (16)
- Jackson State- 94 points (2)
- Alabama State- 80 points (2)
- Alabama A&M- 73 points (2)
- Mississippi Valley State- 35 points (2)
- Bethune-Cookman- 34 points
SWAC West
- Southern- 122 points (13)
- Alcorn State- 94 points (6)
- Texas Southern- 73 points (1)
- Grambling State- 69 points (2)
- Prairie View A&M- 68 points (2)
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff- 33 points
*First place votes listed in parenthesis ( )
Trending News
2023 SWAC Football Preseason Team
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year
Jeremy Moussa, Florida A&M
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year
Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State
All-SWAC First Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Tahj Brown, Southern
Defensive Back: Jordan Carter, Southern
All-SWAC First Team Specialist
Place Kicker: Joshua Griffin, Southern
All-SWAC Second Team Offense
Offensive Lineman: Eli Fields, Southern
All-SWAC Second Team Defense
Defensive Lineman: Ckelby Givens, Southern
Linebacker: Jalan Campbell, Southern
Defensive Back: Kriston Davis, Southern
All-SWAC Second Team Specialist
Punter: Robens Beauplan, Southern
Long Snapper: Braxston Blackwell, Southern
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Truck rams into building in Iberville Parish; driver reportedly speeds off
-
Early-morning fire at BR grocer determined to be arson
-
Former Shreveport police officer accused of shooting unarmed Black man faces second...
-
DOTD says East Baton Rouge owes state nearly $1M for damage caused...
-
La. Superintendent of Education meets with controversial political organization to discuss current...