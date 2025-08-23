Southern opens season on WBRZ against North Carolina Central

ATLANTA - Southern opens its 2025 football season Saturday night on WBRZ.

The Jaguars are in Atlanta to face off with North Carolina Central at Center Parc Stadium in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Southern is coming off an 8-5 season in 2024, winning the SWAC West before losing in the conference title game to Jackson State. Head Coach Terrence Graves is entering his second season leading the Jaguars.

North Carolina Central went 8-3 in 2024, finishing second in the MEAC.

Southern has appeared in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge three previous times, winning all three matchups. None of those wins, however, were against North Carolina Central. The Jaguars and Eagles have only met one time on the football field, with North Carolina Central winning 27-20 in 2006.

WBRZ will have pregame coverage from Atlanta leading up to the game Saturday, and have postgame coverage immediately following the game broadcast.