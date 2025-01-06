Southern men's basketball picks up another SWAC road win

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas - The Southern men's basketball team is now 2-0 in SWAC play after a win at Prairie View A&M Monday night.

The Jaguars beat the Panthers 84-80 to improve to 7-8 overall this season. AJ Barnes led Southern with 19 points and nine rebounds. Derrick Tezeno added 13 points for the Jaguars.

Southern returns home on Saturday to host Florida A&M at 5 PM.