Southern looks to end losing streak against Jackson State Saturday

Baton Rouge - The Southern Jaguars are preparing for one of the most intense rivalry games in the SWAC, the 2024 Boombox Classic.

The Jags will travel to face the Jackson State Tigers, a team that has beaten them in their last four meetings.

If Southern wants to go home with the victory, the defense will have to contain both quarterbacks JSU will use and play lights out like they've proven to do in the first two weeks of the season.

Also, Czavian Teasett has been named the starting quarterback for the game after his impressive performance against Savannah State in week two. That performance earned him SWAC Newcomer Player of the Week.

Teasett will have to be poised and make smart decisions in the pocket to move the Jags' offense down field and put points on the board.

Southern is no stranger to Veterans Memorial Stadium, and head coach Terrence Graves is excited for the challenge this game brings.

Although both teams are apart of the SWAC, this game is classified as a non-conference match up. It will not affect either school's overall conference record.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. in Jackson, MS. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.