Southern Lab, LSU Lab students building bridges through community mural ahead of historic game

BATON ROUGE - This weekend, Southern University and LSU will play each other at Tiger Stadium for the first time ever. Students who attend the universities lab schools say gameday isn't the only piece of history being made here in the capital city.

Off Choctaw Drive, a new mural is highlighting the unification of both schools.

“The academic excellence that they focus on in both schools, that is a shared value that both schools that feed into the universities have," said the head of the mural initiative Morgan Udoh.

"We created a design for them that incorporated all of their programming—that includes STEM, communications, engineering, computer science, all the things outside of athletics that sometimes get overlooked by the football programs, which are amazing things not all those schools have to offer."

Over 95% of the murals here in Baton Rouge were created by the group, totaling about 16 total murals.

What makes the mural at the 70805 Conversion Center off of Choctaw Drive different is those who worked on it.

The students say it's a unification that has been needed here in the capital city. They hope this historical mark will encourage inclusivity in the city.

"We’re one people. We’re all the same, no matter what color skin, no matter ethnicity, religion—we all have the same blood, that's why I think it's great that this happening,” says Darryl Hurst Jr., a student at LSU lab school.

Both schools said this is only the start of a colorful partnership ahead.