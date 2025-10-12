Southern kicks off Homecoming Week with parade - Check out the list of events for the week

BATON ROUGE - Southern University's Homecoming week kicked off on Saturday with a week's worth of events in store, including a parade that took place on Sunday.

Don't miss out on all the fun festivities.

Here's a full list of the events for the week:

Saturday Oct. 11

-Campus Decoration and Cleanup at 12:00 p.m.

Sunday Oct. 12

-Homecoming Parade at 1:00 p.m.

-Rhythm and Roots: SU Family Day at 3:00 p.m.

Monday Oct. 13

-Ecumenical Service at 10:00 a.m.

-Ride or Dye at 12:00 p.m.

-The Fast Lane Fashion Show at 7:00 p.m.

-Comedy Show at 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday Oct. 14

-Conversations on the Bluff: Speaker Series at 11:00 a.m.

-Mind Your Manners at 11:00 a.m.

-Homecoming Concert at 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday Oct. 15

-Health Fair at 11:00 a.m.

-Pretty Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

-Miss SU Coronation at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday Oct. 16

-Jag Fresh Market at 10:00 a.m.

-John B. Cade Poetry Slam Author's Rowe at 10:00 a.m.

-Alumni/Student Mixer at 11:00 a.m.

-40 Under 40 at 5:00 p.m.

-The Bluff is Hot: A Blazing Bonfire at 7:00 p.m.

Friday Oct. 17

-Alumni Day Party at 11:00 a.m.

-Pep Rally at 12:00 p.m.

-Greek Rowe Darty at 3:00 p.m.

-SU AG Vino on the Bluff at 6:00 p.m.

-Break the Stage Step Show at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 18

-Gameday Block Party at 1:00 p.m.

-Homecoming Game at 4:00 p.m.