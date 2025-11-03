Southern Jaguars open season on the road against Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE - The Southern Jaguar men's basketball team started their season on the road with a tough test trying to knock off the 14th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in Fayetteville on Monday night.

The Jaguars tried to keep pace with the Razorbacks with a barrage of three-point shots however ultimately dropped their opener 109-77.

Southern finished 12 of 27 from behind the arc for 44% however the Razorbacks were able to capitalize on 12 Jaguar turnovers and fast break points (12 to 32) as well as paint points (28-48) were the difference in this one.

Southern was led in scoring by Michael Jacobs with 22 points and Fazi Oshodee with 15 points as the pair combined to go 7 of 14 from three-point distance.

The Jaguars will be back in action on Wednesday night in Milwaukee taking on Marquette.