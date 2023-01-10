Southern hoops sweeps SWAC contest against Bethune-Cookman

Southern hoops continued the hot start to the new year with two wins on Monday night against Bethune-Cookman. The Lady Jags edged the Lady Cats 65-63 thanks to 15 points from Amani McWain.

Later in the evening, a 19 point halftime lead for the men turned into a 27 point rout of the Wildcats led by Isaiah Rollins team high 24 points. Southern now 4-0 in SWAC play.