Southern hoops stays atop the SWAC standings with a 73-62 win over Jackson State
Just two days after cementing their perch atop the SWAC standings with a win over Alcorn, Southern took down another rival inside the F.G. Clark Activity center Monday night with a 73-62 win over Jackson State.
Southern moves to 12-10 overall and 8-1 in SWAC play.
A 22-8 run thanks to a barrage of threes in the first half gave the Jaguars a 40-15 lead at intermission and Southern never looked back after that. Three players scored in double figures with Bryson Etienne notching a game high with 18 points. Southern knocked down 11 three pointers on the evening.
