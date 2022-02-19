47°
Southern hoops splits double header against Grambling
BATON ROUGE - The Southern hoops teams spilt the double header against Grambling on Saturday—the men's team fell to the Tigers 61-57, but the Lady Jags got a 59-49 win.
The men's team jumped out to a big first half lead, but in the second half they just couldn't hit shots. They are currently tied for first place in the SWAC with a 10-4 record.
The Lady Jags are now tied for 3rd in the SWAC with a 9-5 record. Both teams have four games remaining, and will play Bethune-Cookman at home next Saturday.
