Southern hoops splits double header against Grambling

Saturday, February 19 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The Southern hoops teams spilt the double header against Grambling on Saturdaythe men's team fell to the Tigers 61-57, but the Lady Jags got a 59-49 win.

The men's team jumped out to a big first half lead, but in the second half they just couldn't hit shots. They are currently tied for first place in the SWAC with a 10-4 record. 

The Lady Jags are now tied for 3rd in the SWAC with a 9-5 record. Both teams have four games remaining, and will play Bethune-Cookman at home next Saturday. 

