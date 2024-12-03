Southern head coach Terrence Graves talks about upcoming SWAC Championship against Jackson State

BATON ROUGE - Southern head coach Terrence Graves met with the media Tuesday to discuss the Jaguars and their upcoming SWAC Championship game against Jackson State.

The two teams faced off in the big game in 2022, and Jackson State won, so the Jags are looking to take the title. Southern's last SWAC Championship was in 2013.

The Jags capped off their regular season with a win over Grambling State in the annual Bayou Classic in New Orleans.

"I think they (the team) are hungry to finish the goals we set at the beginning of the season," Graves said, saying that the team is going into the championship with adjustments made before and during the Bayou Classic.

This close to the finish line, Graves says that executing on the highest level is important for his team, especially on a larger stage like the SWAC Championship.

"We played in the Bayou Classic...there were over 63,000 people there. We've played in big stadiums, we've played on the road, we've played in hostile environments, so this is nothing new," Graves said. "It's 120 yards (long), 53 and a third (yards wide)...it's football."