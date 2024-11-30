Latest Weather Blog
Southern beats Grambling 24-14 to win 51st Bayou Classic
NEW ORLEANS - The Southern football team beat Grambling 24-14 Saturday at the Caesars Superdome to claim a third straight Bayou Classic win.
Southern running back Kendric Rhymes put the rivalry game to bed with a 45-yard rushing touchdown with 3:31 left in the fourth quarter to make it a 24-14 game.
The Southern offense had over 200 rushing yards in the game.
Grambling did cut the Southern lead to three points in the fourth quarter after a Keilon Elder rushing touchdown. However, the score was the Tigers only offensive touchdown of the game.
Southern quarterback Jalen Woods made his second career start, and finished the game 9-for-17 for 176 yards with a touchdown and interception. The one touchdown pass came in the third quarter on a 41-yard strike to Chandler Whitfield.
The Jaguars got on the board first with a CJ Russell rushing touchdown in the first quarter. The touchdown was set up by a Chandler Whitfield 35-yard reception.
Trending News
Southern kicker Josh Griffin made it a 10-0 game after a 26-yard field goal.
Grambling, however, would return the ensuing kickoff 94-yards for a touchdown to make it a 10-7 game.
Southern, now 8-4 overall, will play Jackson State in the SWAC Championship game next week.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Southern and Grambling kick off the running of the Bayou Classic football...
-
Black Friday: What time do stores open?
-
China releases 3 Americans it imprisoned for years, men home for Thanksgiving
-
Independence police seeking information on shooting that injured one person
-
St. Vincent de Paul holds annual turkey-carving contest ahead of Thanksgiving meal
Sports Video
-
LSU snaps losing streak with 24-17 win over Vandy in Death Valley
-
Week 2 High School Football Playoffs heat up for Central and Catholic
-
North Iberville's story book season has come to an end in the...
-
Southeastern wins River Bell Classic
-
LSU women's basketball defeats Tulane 85-74 to remain undefeated