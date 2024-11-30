42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Southern beats Grambling 24-14 to win 51st Bayou Classic

6 hours 23 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, November 30 2024 Nov 30, 2024 November 30, 2024 2:49 PM November 30, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

NEW ORLEANS - The Southern football team beat Grambling 24-14 Saturday at the Caesars Superdome to claim a third straight Bayou Classic win.

Southern running back Kendric Rhymes put the rivalry game to bed with a 45-yard rushing touchdown with 3:31 left in the fourth quarter to make it a 24-14 game.

The Southern offense had over 200 rushing yards in the game.

Grambling did cut the Southern lead to three points in the fourth quarter after a Keilon Elder rushing touchdown. However, the score was the Tigers only offensive touchdown of the game.

Southern quarterback Jalen Woods made his second career start, and finished the game 9-for-17 for 176 yards with a touchdown and interception. The one touchdown pass came in the third quarter on a 41-yard strike to Chandler Whitfield.

The Jaguars got on the board first with a CJ Russell rushing touchdown in the first quarter. The touchdown was set up by a Chandler Whitfield 35-yard reception.

Trending News

Southern kicker Josh Griffin made it a 10-0 game after a 26-yard field goal.

Grambling, however, would return the ensuing kickoff 94-yards for a touchdown to make it a 10-7 game.

Southern, now 8-4 overall, will play Jackson State in the SWAC Championship game next week.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days