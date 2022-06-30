83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Southern head coach Eric Dooley dishes on summer progress of Jags

Thursday, June 30 2022
By: Michael Cauble

Southern Head Coach Eric Dooley spoke at the Baton Rouge Rotary on Wednesday discussing a number of topics ranging from his teams summer conditioning to his father manifesting him become the head coach of the Jaguars. 

Dooley also made sure to invite the attendees to the Bluff to see a game, as he suspected there were a number of LSU fans in attendance who may have never been to Mumford Stadium on a Saturday in the fall.

Southern will open their season against Florida Memorial at home on September 3, and then a week later travel over to Tiger Stadium for a first-time meeting with the LSU Tigers on September 10.

