Latest Weather Blog
Southern football releases 2025 schedule
BATON ROUGE - The Southern football team released its 2025 schedule on Wednesday.
The Jaguars open up the season in the SWAC/MEAC Challenge on August 23 against North Carolina Central in Atlanta.
The defending SWAC West Champions have homes games with Alabama State, Jackson State, Prairie View, Florida A&M, and Texas Southern.
2025 Southern Jaguar football schedule (home games in bold)
August 23 vs. North Carolina Central (SWAC/MEAC Challenge, Atlanta)
August 30 @ Mississippi Valley State
September 6 vs. Alabama State
Trending News
September 13 @ Fresno State
September 27 vs. Jackson State
October 11 @ Bethune-Cookman
October 18 vs. Prairie View (Homecoming)
October 25 vs. Florida A&M
November 1 @ Arkansas Pine-Bluff
November 8 @ Alcorn State
November 15 vs. Texas Southern
November 29 vs. Grambling (Bayou Classic)
Jaguar Nation, here is the complete 2025 SU Football Schedule ??— Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) January 29, 2025
Contact the SU ticket office for season tickets 225-771-3171#GoJags | #SouthernIsTheStandard | #ProwlOn | #TheStandardRising pic.twitter.com/qRX7ft69Qu
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
30th Alzheimer's Educational Conference happening this week in the city
-
2une In Previews: 7th Annual Gumbo Run
-
Louisiana attorney speaks on concerns from community over immigration policy changes
-
LDWF: Four arrested in hunting license scam, lied about being disabled veterans
-
Louisiana leaders say the state has 'adequate resources' amid looming federal spending...